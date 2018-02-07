West Ham win puts us in good stead - March

Albion winger Solly March believes Saturday's win against West Ham will put the club in good stead for the rest of the season.

Brighton are now unbeaten in three matches and March added it was a big boost to beat West Ham - a side around them in the table - and to move level on points with the Hammers.

He said: "It's a big boost, we need to beat teams around us and it puts us in good stead for the rest of the season.

"Against teams around us at home is where we're going to get most of our points but if we pick up wins away or draws away against the bigger teams, that will help massively."

Albion now head to Stoke on Saturday, before hosting Swansea at the end of the month, and March said: "If we can draw one and win the other, I think we'd be happy but we'll go for the win both times.

"It was a good point (at Southampton) in the week if we won this, so we're happy."