What happened to former Brighton and Leyton Orient player Romain Vincelot at Crawley Town?

Former Coventry City and Bradford player Romain Vincelot arrived at Crawley Town in the summer.

He came to the club when Harry Kewell was in charge and his experience at a higher level was welcomed by fans.

Romain Vincelot in action for Crawley

But in January, Vincelot left Crawley Town after a termination of his contract just six months into a two-year deal.

At the fans forum on Monday night, head coach Gabriele Cioffi was quizzed about this decision.

He said: "Since I was appointed Romain had an injury to his ankle. It was a bad injury.

"He came back for the Gillingham game in midfield but he was signed to play in defence in a back three. For me, Romain did not fit my philosophy.

"In the back three I want someone like Tom Dallison, Mark Connolly, Joe McNerney, George Francomb, this kind of player. I respect Romain as a professional, but in my opinion in terms of physicality and needs for the squad, he didn't match what I wanted."

One fan asked if he should have played in midfield. Cioffi responded: "I saw him play a couple of year in defence midfield. He had good knowledge of the game but from my point of view, he lost his stamina and dynamism.

"I don't need a player who can talk I need a player who can run. He is a great professional and I wish him all the best."

