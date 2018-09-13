Who are Brighton's top rated players on FIFA 19?

FIFA 19 hits the shops in a couple of weeks but who are the top rated Albion players on the new game?

FIFA community website www.futhead.com has released Brighton's stats for the 2018/19 season and three players have the joint highest rating, all with 78.



Club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who joined the Seagulls from AZ Alkmaar this summer, is rated 78, with 83 pace, 76 shooting, 70 passing, 81 dribbling, 71 physical and 42 for defending.



Also on 78 is last season's player of the year, Pascal Gross. He is rated 82 at passing, 72 shooting, 75 dribbling, 66 pace, 75 physical and 61 for defending.



The final Brighton player rated 78 is goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. His diving is 78, handling 74, kicking 84, reflexes 80, speed 52 and positioning 77.



Brighton then have five players rated 77 for the new season - summer signing Florin Andone, Davy Propper, Lewis Dunk, Martin Montoya and Jose Izquierdo, who was the club's top-rated player last season.



Following close behind on 76 are strikers Jurgen Locadia and Glenn Murray, midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Shane Duffy.



Rated 75 are winger Anthony Knockaert, full-backs Ezequiel Schelotto and Bernardo and centre-back Leon Balogun.



Left-back Gaetan Bong and captain Bruno are rated 74, with left-back Markus Suttner 73.



Midfielders Beram Kayal and Yves Bissouma, along with winger Solly March are all 72, with back-up keepers David Button and Jason Steele rated 68 and 67 respectively.



Some of the club's under-23 players have also been included on the game.



Mathias Antonsen Normann, Soufyan Ahannach and Anders Dreyer are all rated 67.



Leo Ostigard and Ben White are both 61, Viktor Gyokeres is 60, Jayson Molumby 59 and James Tilley 58.



Murray has the best shooting rating with 77, just ahead of Locadia and Jahanbakhsh, who are both on 76.



At 91, Izquierdo is the club's fastest player, while Gross is ranked the best passer at 82.



Dunk and Bruno top the defending ratings with 77, just ahead of Bernardo (76) and Duffy, Montoya and Bong (all 75).



Overall, Lional Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the joint best players on the game, with both rated 94.



Making up the top ten are Neymar (92), Luka Modric (91), Kevin De Bruyne (91), Eden Hazard (91), Sergio Ramos (91), Luis Suarez (91), David De Gea (91) and Toni Kroos (90).



FIFA 19 is released on September 28 but the demo is available from 3pm today.