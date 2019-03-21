Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation?

With glory or heartbreak a possibility for several of our sides, here are the final league fixtures for the teams in the hunt for silverware and battling for survival.
1. Roffey (in blue) sit third in the SCFL Division 2 with 50 points from 25 games.
Steve Robards.
2. Copthorne (in yellow), second in Division 2, have a massive home game against top-of-the-table Rustington to look forward to.
Derek Martin
3. Division 2 table-toppers Rustington lead Copthorne by a point but have five games in hand over their title rivals.
Derek Martin
4. Worthing United sit bottom of the SCFL Division 1 with 13 points from 27 games, but face a crucial game against second-from-bottom Midhurst & Easebourne in the run-in.
Derek Martin
