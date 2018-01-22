Wickwar left frustrated as his side look to improve form

Hassocks joint-manager Phil Wickwar was left frustrated after their game against Eastbourne Town was called off, as his side look to improve their poor form.

The Robins sit 19th in the table, after a run of nine league games without a win- stretching back to October.

Wickwar acknowledges the poor run of form is a cause for concern but believes the players have the necessary fight to turn their season around.

He said: “We were left frustrated with no game Saturday but most teams are in the same boat.

“We have had a real tough run of fixtures against all the top sides and things are going against us but that is what happens when you are down there.

“Player availability has been an issue but hopefully that is easing now.

“The lads are up for the fight and thats what its going to be and if we apply ourselves we have a real chance of pulling clear.

Next up for Hassocks is a trip to Crawley Down Gatwick and Wickwar wants to see a well organised display.

He added: “We’ve now got a tough away game at Crawley Down Gatwick.

“They are good going forward so we need to be well organised and play at a level to get any points.”