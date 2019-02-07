Will Manchester United legend be in charge of Oldham at Crawley Town on Saturday?

Crawley Town's next opponents Oldham are expected to learn if Manchester United legend Paul Scholes will be allowed to become their new manager today (Thursday).

The Sky Bet League Two side are keen to appoint Scholes as the successor to Frankie Bunn, who was sacked in December.

Paul Scholes (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The deal is complicated by Scholes' involvement at National League side Salford City, where he is a part-owner along with former United team-mates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and Singapore billionaire Peter Lim.

The EFL will discuss the matter at a meeting on Thursday, but their rules state that a person cannot have an interest in two clubs at the same time.

Salford are pushing for promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history and currently sit second in the National League, three points behind Leyton Orient.

Rule 104 states: "Except with the prior written consent of the board a person, or any associate of that person, who is interested in a club cannot at the same time be interested in any other football club."