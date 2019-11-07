Worthing beat Haywards Heath Town in the Sussex Senior Cup - in pictures

SportFootballPre match handshakes. Worthing beat Haywards Heath Town in the Sussex Senior Cup - in picturesWorthing beat Haywards Heath Town 5-2 in the Sussex Senior Cup on Wednesday night at Hanbury Stadium.By Mark DunfordThursday, 7th November 2019, 9:19 am Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game, here are his pictures.1. DSC_0029.jpgHamish Morrison closes down an attacker.Photo: Copyright: Buy photo2. DSC_0040.jpgNathan Cooper heads the ball away in torrential rain.Photo: Copyright: Buy photo3. DSC_0034.jpgCallum Saunders turns away from a defender.Photo: Copyright: Buy photo4. DSC_0013.jpgByron Napper takes off to win the ball.Photo: Copyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3