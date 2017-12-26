Worthing move to within point of safety after beating Burgess Hill

Worthing Football Club moved to within a point of Bostik League Premier Division safety with victory this afternoon.

Basement boys Worthing sealed a 2-0 home success over place-above rivals Burgess Hill Town to edge closer to moving off the foot of the table.

First half goals from centre-half Alfie Young and Kieron Pamment were enough to take Worthing to a vital victory against fellow strugglers Hillians.

A win over Lowestoft Town on Saturday could be enough to lift Adam Hinshelwood's side off the bottom, should over results go their way.

Worthing made one change from the side that were beaten at home by Thurrock on Saturday. Reece Meekums returned to the starting line-up in place of frontman Jimmy Wild.

Hillians included former Worthing manager Gary Elphick and midfielder Brannon O'Neill in their team to start.

The home side made a bright start but had centre-half Joel Colbran to thank for keeping things level after 12 minutes. Tony Garrod's clever turn inside worked him some shooting space - only for Colbran to recover and clear on the line.

Heavy rain and a strong wind were making things difficult for both teams, though, Worthing went ahead 11 minutes later. Sam Rents' corner was poked home by centre-half Alfie Young at the front post.

The awful conditions continued but Pamment added a second two minutes before the break. Hillians goalkeeper Anthony Di Bernardo could only parry Jesse Starkey's low drive into the path of Pamment - who was on hand to slot home.

Worthing could have had things wrapped up before the break. Reece Meekums wriggled clear down the right, picking out Pamment with a pass but his goalbound strike was blocked by Elphick.

Pamment's swerving effort whistled just wide of the far post as Worthing started the second half well. The home side then had another chance - this time a loose ball fell to Meekums - only for Sam Fisk to make a fine interception after 52 minutes.

Hillians were carrying very little threat going forward but Lee Harding had a great chance to get them back in it on 68 minutes. Lee Harding got in behind with Lucas Covolan out quickly to smother his effort.

Neither side created any clear cut openings in the closing stages as Worthing held on for a crucial win.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Hallard, Budd, Sparks; Starkey, Pamment; Meekums. Subs: Schneider, Williamson, Watson, Herbert (Meekums, 70), Wild (Pamment, 77).

BURGESS HILL: Di Bernardo; Westlake, Elphick, Richmond, Fisk; L.Harding, O'Neill, Taylor, Smith-Joseph; Garrod, P.Harding. Subs: Nezval (Garrod, 70), Brivio (O'Neill, 49), McKinnon, Richards, Bennett (P.Harding, 75).