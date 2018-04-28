'You’ve been class all season' - Hillians general manager praises supporters

Burgess Hill Town supporters have been praised after the side survived the drop on the final day for the third consecutive season.

Ian Chapman's men lost 3-2 to Harrow Borough today (Saturday) but Tooting and Mitcham's defeat to Met Police meant the Hillians play in the Bostik Premier again next season.

And Burgess Hill Town general manager John Rattle praised the fans who have followed them all season.

He tweeted: "A massive thank you to the travelling @Official_BHTFC supporters today, who came to support their local football club. You’ve been class all season. We have come a long way, stick with us, together we keep building," followed by green heart.

The official club Twitter account tweeted: "There’s no words to describe you fans this season... You’ve sung through the highs, and most importantly the lows. The appreciation from the boys at the end today, shows just how important you really are. Thank you! #COYH."

They added: "Can we just take a moment to appreciate how many Hillians have made the journey to North West London this afternoon! They haven’t stopped singing, and are an absolute credit to our football club! Unbelievable. #COYH

Video: Hillians fans celebrate staying up