Young Brighton forward heads out on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster James Tilley has joined Cork City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old from Billingshurst has made three first-team appearances for the Seagulls and scoring the winner against Barnet in the Carabao Cup at the start of last season.

He had made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 and Checkatrade Trophy this term for Simon Rusk’s team.

Albion under-23s coach Simon Rusk said: “James has been at the club for a number of years now and has always trained exceptionally hard during my time here.

“His move to Cork offers a great chance to adapt to senior football, which will benefit James in the future, as he continues his journey within the game.

"We wish him the best of luck during his time in Ireland, and we’ll be watching his progress throughout the second half of the season.”

