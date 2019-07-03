Young England keeper agrees two-year deal at Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 goalkeeper Tom McGill has signed a new two-year contract, which keeps him at the club until July 2021.

The 19-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Worthing, Greenwich Borough and Basingstoke Town, before returning to keep a clean sheet in Albion’s Premier League 2 victory at Manchester City.

Under-23 assistant coach and lead academy goalkeeping coach Shannon Ruth said, “Tom has worked extremely hard to continue showing improvement over the past few seasons.

“His loan moves have been very beneficial, providing him with his first taste of senior football, which has forced him to deal with the pressures and demands that come alongside that.

“The new contract is great news for him and the club, and it’s now about working even harder to take his game to the next level.”

Born in Canada, McGill moved to England at a young age and joined Albion’s academy as a 14-year-old in July 2014.

The shot-stopper worked his way up Albion’s youth ranks to feature regularly for the club’s under-18s, before making his Premier League 2 debut earlier this season.

McGill has also represented England at under-15, under-16 and under-17 level, and was called up to the under-19 squad for UEFA European Championship Qualifiers in March.