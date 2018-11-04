Your chance to apply for the vacant Burgess Hill Town manager's position

Kevin Newell
Burgess Hill Town have posted an application for their vacant manager's position.

Simon Wormull and John Rattle have been joint caretaker bosses since Ian Chapman left the club after a six year tenure.

And although the pair have done a great job, chairman Kevin Newell wants to see if there is a 'special applicant' who can improve on their performance.

In a statement on the club's website www.bhtfc.co.uk, Newell said: "I have received a number of enquiries regarding the post of First Team Coach following Ian Chapman’s departure. As I indicated earlier, I want to put this process on a professional footing and I am therefore posting an Application Form on the website. I would ask all who wish to be considered to complete and submit this form to me as soon as possible, whether or not they have already sent in a CV or other information.

"In doing this, I do not want anyone to draw the conclusion that I am dissatisfied with the performance of the interim managers, and indeed I have made it clear that it will take a very special applicant to persuade me that he can improve on their performance. However, I will be giving full consideration to all applications.”

Applications will close today (Sunday November 4) and Newell expects a decision to be made by the following Friday.