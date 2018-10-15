Zlatan Ibrahimo-witch and Ra-Scream Sterling day - sign up for October Soccer School this Halloween

Sign up today for October Soccer School this Halloween!

The October Soccer School is back, starting on Monday 22nd October with fun and exciting activities planned.

October Soccer Schools

The week will be about fun engaging sessions whilst at the same time teaching the fundamentals of football, with each day having exciting and varied activities & themes.

Our energetic, qualified and professional coaches will plan each day so all the children experience different parts of the game and socialise with other budding young footballers.

As the October Soccer School is over Halloween, the focus for the Week will be around Halloween themes combined with football players names.

Each day will focus on a different topic, based on what position the players play in.

So for example on an attacking day, the kids will be learning a variety of fun shooting drills but also drills that allow you to overload the attack against a defence.

All drills will be age specific, making sure that we group the kids based on age and ability in order to help them improve.

Boys and girls aged 4 – 13 years old are welcome to attend our Soccer Schools, which offers a pathway into our Development and Elite Centres for those who excel.

A parent of one of the participants who advanced into the Elite centre, Richard Coleman said, “Whatever level your child plays or enjoys football at, the Crawley Town Soccer School coaches are able to make the session inclusive and enjoyable. Whilst the focus is obviously on developing skills, it is ultimately fun and enjoyable in an encouraging and safe environment. What is special is the chance to see the Stadium up close and to meet a first team player or two!

“Our Son has been attending the Soccer Schools from the age of 6 and it was at one of the sessions that he was offered the chance to trial and then join the u8 Development Centre, and he is now a member of the u10’s Elite Centre. He still enjoys attending the Soccer Schools”.

The plan for our Halloween themed October Soccer Schools is as follows:

Day 1 – Zlatan Ibrahimo-witch and Ra-Scream Sterling day, which is a skills-based day to allow children to practice and develop.

Day 2 – Bat Ryan and Gloom Morris day, which is a goalkeeper experience day, teaching kids to properly catch the ball, concentrating on positioning, throwing and passing accuracy.

Day 3 – Bonz N’Goula and Jamaal Laspells day, which is defending day, to work on different positions across the defence and what their roles and responsibilities are.

Day 4 – Josh Pain and Arjen Apple-Bobben day, which is working on Midfield play, looking at attacking & defending but also creating space, moving into space with and without the ball, and using the wings and width.

And finally, Day 5 - Dominic Palien and Trick-or-Treato Hernandez day, which is working on attacking play, learning a variety of fun shooting drills but also drills that allow you to overload the attack against a defence.

There is even a chance our very own Reggie the Red Devil to join us at the Soccer School, so be sure to give him a high-five and show him your best skills!

To book for the October Soccer School, visit http://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/book-online-c11hv

Remember to book online as soon as possible due to limited places.