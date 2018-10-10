Former Sussex all-rounder leaves East Grinstead to join Surrey League side

Former Sussex all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice has left East Grinstead.

The MCC star, who was 12th man in the final Test of the summer when Alastair Cook hit a century in his last match for England, has signed for Surrey Premier League side Esher.

The 22-year-old was on the Sussex staff for two years (2015-16), playing seven matches.

SEE ALSO Fynn Hudson-Prentice looking forward to first full season as a Sussex professional | Sussex CCC academy intake revealed | East Grinstead knocked out of National Cup in semi-final

The former Haywards Heath player was a product of the Sussex Academy, who made his debut in the One-Day Cup in 2014. He played a total of five Championship matches for the club – four of which came towards the end of his final season (2016), alongside one further One-Day Cup appearance.

After a successful stint in Australia, he returned to play for East Grinstead, helping them to the Sussex Premier title and National Cup Semi-Final.

Over the past two seasons, the former Hurst College pupil has also impressed for the MCC Young Cricketers.