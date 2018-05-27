Freak storm frustrates Sussex cricketers

Sussex were frustrated by the weather as their Royal London Cup tie against Gloucestershire at Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Eager to play following the abandonment of last Friday's contest against Hampshire, Gloucestershire's hopes of closing in on the South Group leaders were literally washed away by a freak mid-morning storm that rendered the outfield waterlogged.

Umpires Neil Mallender and Tom Lungley conducted an inspection at 10.35am, but the outcome was a foregone conclusion, the pair calling the game off there and then.

It was a disappointment for Jofra Archer, who was in the Sussex squad for the first time this season after returning from his stint in the Indian Premier League.

Both sides take a point and remain in the hunt to qualify for the knockout stages.

Sussex head to The Oval on Tuesday for their next group game and realisitcially probably need to win two of their final three games.