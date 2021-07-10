Louis lands trophy as Crowborough golfers mark club's 125th anniversary
Ninety-eight men and 30 ladies competed for the Crowborough Beacon 125th Anniversary Cup and Salver.
Despite drizzle that the early starters had to contend with, the weather improved and the scores were high, with 14 members scoring 40 or more points.
Winner of the Men’s Trophy was Louis Lewis with an outstanding 46 points.
Close on his heels was Daniel Cheeseman with 45 and in third with 44 was Gary Wickens.
Sue Waters was the worthy winner of the ladies’ salver with a fabulous 40 points.
Vicky McLean and Mary Bell both scored 38, but Vicky took second place with a better back nine. Sue said she was delighted to win.
Louis, who is only 14, said: “I am delighted to have won the cup commemorating the 125th anniversary of Crowborough Beacon Golf Club.
“My world handicap was 10.8 on the day, and is now down to 8.9. I would like to get my handicap down to five this year and be close to scratch at the end of next year, when I will be 15. I’d like to make my career in the world of golf.
I dropped four shots in total, three of them on the par threes.
“The course has come back well after struggling with the weird weather of late and the heavy rain before the competition made the greens very receptive, which suited my high ball flight.
In the Enid Wilson Cup, a medal competition, 29 ladies competed over two
days.
The clear winner was Jo Osborn with nett 71 which was five shots ahead of Emma Morgan and Fiona Blackwell, who both scored nett 76.
Emma took second with a better back nine.
Jo said she was delighted to win the competition and was pleased to put a good round together.
Other results: Monday Men’s Stableford: 1st Place - Peter Horwood (41pts), 2nd Place - Robert Hessey (40pts), 3rd Place - Martin House (40pts). Wednesday AC Stableford:st Place – Robert Hessey (46pts), 2nd Place – Peter Lawrence (44pts), 3rd Place – Russell Lloyd (40pts). Friday Men’s Stableford: 1st Place – Grant Robertson (43pts), 2nd Place – Goran Lundin (38pts), 3rd Place – Simon Begg (36pts). Wednesday C Stableford: 1st Place – James Winspear (45pts), 2nd Place – Richard Hemsley (38pts), 3rd Place – Russell Lloyd (38pts).