Harry Kewell to Hibernian - Former Crawley Town boss set to join Scottish Premiership side?

Former Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

The ex-Liverpool and Leeds United player has been linked to the Hibees after former manager Paul Heckingbottom was sacked five days ago.

Kewell is keen to return to management following a year out. He was sacked by Notts County in 2018 after just ten weeks in charge.

The Australian ended his 15-month tenure at Crawley in August 2018 to take up the job at Meadow Lane.

Kewell is currently second favourite with SkyBet to take the job at 3/1. Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is favourite at 1/3.

Speaking to Sky Sports before today's game at McDiarmid Park, Kewell remained coy on the rumours linking him to Hibernian.

He said: "I'm just here as a friend of a friend, I'm just watching.