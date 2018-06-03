Heath lose out to Chichester in low scoring game at Goodwood

Haywards Heath elected to bowl first and after a disciplined start were soon in the ascendency as Max Barson took three wickets in a single over to leave Chichester on 3 for 3.

Barson showed great athleticism to change direction and spring low to his right to take two sharp caught and bowled chances, the second at full stretch with just one hand, and after he trapped the Chichester number four lbw first ball was on a hat-trick but had to settle for just the three wickets.

Max Barson

Everett had an lbw of his own shortly after to remove Peter Lamb (10), but Chichester were then able to rebuild their innings thanks to patient play by Matthew Bennison and Simon Hasted.

Hasted (16) was bowled by Callum Smith with the score on 68 and that led to a couple of further wickets in quick succession, another for Smith and one to Ollie Bailey who was deserving of a wicket after his best spell of the season so far. Bennison remained patient throughout and seemed to be set on ensuring Chichester batted their overs and posted something to bowl at. In Magnus Kristensen (9) and Daniel Joseph (11*) Bennison had found some support but the introduction of Johnny Phelps did for Kristensen and then Bennison (56). Chichester closed their innings on 131 for 9 which left Heath feeling a little frustrated given how the day had started.

The Chichester opening attack of Daniel Joseph and Matt Geffen bowled with their usual accuracy and tested all of the Heath top order with prodigious movement off the pitch. Geffen gave nothing away but it was Joseph who did the damage by taking the wickets of five of the top six within his opening spell to reduce Heath to 21 for 5 and dash any real hope of chasing the apparently modest target.

Callum Smith (25) battled hard with Dan Woodfield (13) to take the score forward to 49 but the Chichester change bowlers were able to keep the same level of control meaning Heath could never really get going. The home side were also brilliant in the field, taking a couple of great catches and making run scoring even harder with some great diving stops.

Although the lower order didn’t role over the game was done in the 37th over as Heath were all out for 74.

