Heroic innings' from debutants sees Lindfield pick up first home win

The batting heroics of two debutants saw Lindfield pick up their first home win in the league on a blisteringly hot day on the Common.

Having been asked to field first, the hosts took the novel approach of opening up with off-spinner Harry Choudhury, which seemed the right decision when Chichester lost three wickets with just 30 on the board.

However, Jay Hartard looked composed as wickets fell, hitting all around the ground and making Lindfield toil under the hot July sun. He brought up his hundred to give the visitors a strong foothold in the game, while Joe de la Fuente chipped in with a well made 62. With the football keeping people busy in the pavilion, and a few wickets tumbling on the pitch, Chichester took the bold decision of declaring on 50 overs at 250 for 7, giving the home side an extra three overs in the chase.

Shohel Ahmed was the pick of the Lindfield bowlers with 4 for 53.

In reply, Lindfield started circumspectly as Charlie Weir (48) and Simon Shivnarain put on 31 for the first wicket. However, this brought the first of the debutants to the wicket and Toby Shepperson didn’t disappoint, striking strongly down the ground and through the off-side. When Weir fell, Harry Moorat came to the crease, making his own debut and taking his chance with both hands. A physically imposing batsman, he got the run-rate ticking and the visitors looked worried for the first time in the game.

When he fell for 46, Lindfield had the momentum but that fluctuated when Callum Parker ran out Shepperson soon after for 71. It was a fine knock on debut, under pressure and under an even hotter sun. However, Parker took responsibility for the chase in an effort to redeem himself for his earlier misdemeanour, and with the help of James Scott pushed the hosts on towards the target. Ultimately his unbeaten 45 was enough, and when Scott drove for four with 3 balls left, Lindfield took the points.

Captain Shivnarain said: "Today we put in a full performance with both bat and ball, with a young and energetic team. I’m hoping we can build some momentum from this for the second half of the season.”

St. Andrew’s CC 1st XI v Lindfield CC 2nd XI: A fighting draw in Burgess Hill kept Lindfield’s second string’s good run going despite Alex Ellis’ 82 dominating the home side’s strong batting display.

Batting first, St. Andrew’s never looked in trouble against the ten men of the visitors as Ellis took a liking to the Lindfield attack. Supported by Oliver Brookes who hit an unbeaten 58, the hosts built a substantial 246 for 5 before declaring after 44 overs and giving an extra 18 balls to Lindfield in the second innings. The pick of the bowlers were Scott Pedley (2 for 27) and Thanvi Chaudhury (2 for 38).

Although the chase was a forlorn one, Lindfield never really looked like losing the game, thanks in the main to Kevin Chamberlain and Jack Cooper, who both made 74, to underpin the visitors’ response. Chamberlain was the more circumspect of the two, whilst Cooper played a more flowing, natural game.

However, with wickets falling elsewhere, any hopes of winning were dashed and the innings limped to 195 for 7, with JJ Davis the pick of the bowlers taking 3 for 43.

Lindfield CC 3rd XI v St. Andrew’s CC 2nd XI: A competitive game at Hickmans Lane saw the visitors win at the death after Lindfield posted a decent 211 for 4, thanks in the main to Adrian Whear’s magnificent 93. Supported by James Colvin’s 53, the hosts looked in a good place on the ever unreliable Hickmans track, despite the quick outfield.

Freddie Nehls took 2 for 52 to ensure the home side never really took the game away from St. Andrew’s, and so it proved when the second innings commenced.

Simon Bushell (38) started the chase steadily, whilst Gavin Hills provided the impetus in the middle of the afternoon. His unbeaten 62 was the difference between the sides, and with the help of Ryan Blake (19*) they took the visitors to the target in the last over of the game.

Chris Maynard (3 for 60) and Neil Pedley (2 for 36) were the pick of the Lindfield bowlers.

Heath back to winning ways with 30 points at Bognor



Opening two wins are 'a bonus' says Sharks star Evans



Ansty's poor season takes another downturn