Keymer tick the Box with new overseas signing

Keymer and Hassocks Cricket Club are excited to announce the signing of Australian cricketer Harvey Box as their overseas cricketer for the forthcoming 2018 season.

Box, 20, will join the club from mid-April with a view to strengthening the senior first eleven and have a large impact on the development of younger players within the community. The left hand opening bat and spin bowler currently plays first grade cricket for Para Hills Cricket Club in Adelaide and will be joining KHCC after experiencing overseas cricket in Scotland during the 2016 season.

Box has enjoyed an exciting start to his young cricketing career which has included representing South Australia U19’s and captaining the U21’s Adelaide representative side.

As well as looking to contribute to the club’s senior sides, Box will play an important role working closely with the club’s junior section, to develop and improve the next generation of cricketers in and around the Hassocks area.

Box said: “I’m delighted to be representing Keymer and Hassocks for the 2018 season. I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing in England and contributing as much as I can both on the field and off the field within the community.”

Joe Isted, 1st eleven captain at Keymer and Hassocks said “We’re really pleased that Harvey is joining us for the 2018 season. We’ve had some really great feedback from one of our club members who played alongside him in Australia recently, and we are confident he can help the club push forward after a difficult 2017. We are expecting great performances on the pitch and are sure that he will be a positive addition to our junior coaching team.”

