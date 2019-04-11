Lindfield announce first class Indian overseas who is final piece of 'promotion jigsaw'

Promotion chasing Linfield have brought in first class Indian talent as their overseason for the upcoming season.

With the club bidding to reach the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division, they have signed Apoorv Wankhade as their overseas player for 2019.

The 27-year-old batsman comes to Sussex from the 2018 Ranji Trophy winners, Vidarbha where, as a middle order player, he is known for his sound technique, ability to clear the boundary and athletic performances in the field.

His highest profile score came in the final of the Irani Cup when he hit an unbeaten 157 in 221 balls, against the Rest of India.

Apoorv has spent seven years with the current champions, during which time he has also represented the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Linfield captain Simon Shivnarain said: "We are delighted to finally get the signing of Apoorv over the line. It will give us a huge boost coming into the season, and is the final piece of our recruitment jigsaw for this year, in addition to the signing of fast bowler, Anders Wilson.

"Apoorv brings with him the professional attitude that our young team can learn from, a very long handle and hopefully a few overs too."

Wankhade has played 15 first class, 23 List A and 47 T20 games in his professional career.