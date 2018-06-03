Lindfield CC round-up: Ahmed leads team to first league win of the season

Lindfield’s 1st XI registered their first league win of the season with a 17 run victory at St. James, thanks in main to the blistering spell of 5 for 29 by Shohel Ahmed.

Batting first, the visitors struggled to tame the unpredictable pitch as Michael Murray (2 for 17) and Ollie Bradley (2 for 27) got into the fragile Lindfield order. However, Tom Hinley stood firm and anchored the innings with a stylish 44. Australian, Callum Parker chipped in with 17, but quick wickets saw the tail blown away as Sam Rattle took 2 for 16. On a slow outfield and even slower pitch, the innings stalled to a halt, and Lindfield posted a gettable 128 in their 45 overs.

Shohel Ahmed

It was in the second half of the game that Ahmed took control. After a reasonable start he had the home side struggling when they went from 16 for no wicket to 19 for 5, all falling to his medium fast inswingers.

Tayyab Mahmood (39 not out) helped take St. James to 111 for 8 in this topsy-turvy encounter, and at this stage they looked favourites. However the introduction of Hinley’s chinamen bowling wrapped up the innings taking 2 for 3 and the 22 points back to Lindfield.

Captain Simon Shivnarain said: "We felt every emotion on that pitch today. From certain victory to facing probable defeat. However, somehow we managed to squeak past the opposition, which should set us up for next week against Haywards Heath.”

Lindfield CC 2nd XI v St. James CC 2nd XI: Lindfield’s second string made it a clean sweep against St.James on Saturday, with a 79 run victory at the picturesque Hurstpierpoint College. Batting first Rob Minter (32) and captain Gareth Court (41) set up the innings for the Swans, as former Lindfield player James McCammon picked up 2 for 42.

In the final ten overs, Phil Weir and Kevin Chamberlain both expanded their shots, making unbeaten innings of 44 and 24 respectively, to take the total to a commanding 219 for 6.

In reply, the St. James innings suffered from losing regular wickets, with only Luke Heath offering any resistance when he reached his half century. In the meantime, Henry Fowler (3 for 41) Stephen Pearce (2 for 23) and Thanvi Choudhury (2 for 17) halted any progress the away team might make. When Adam Wright hurled the ball from backward point to the non-strikers end, to run out Graham Stevenson, the game was done and Lindfield cemented their place in the mid-table of division 6.

Copthorne CC 1st XI v Lindfield CC 3rd XI: Lindfield’s third string followed up the disappointment of a loss against Burgess Hill with a dominant 112 run victory over Copthorne at the Staplefield ground.

Batting first, veteran Adrian Whear defied his hamstrings with another half century, ably supported by Eddie Castle (25) and then the inimitable David Fricker. On a quick outfield, Fricker smashed it to all parts, reaching his 75 and dominating the 40 overs. Bradley Haupt (3 for 57) and Anand Sawant (3 for 75) were the pick of the bowlers who all mostly struggled in Lindfield’s total of 244.

The second innings was a struggle for Copthorne with only Sawant (68) and Humza Khan (21) offering any fight. Ross Pedley (3 for 14) despatched the top order with a decent spell of away swing dobbers, whilst Paul McCarthy, Pat Steadman and Joe Barnett all chipped in with wickets.

