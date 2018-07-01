Lindfield CC round-up: Batting struggles continue in Mayfield defeat

On the sunniest day of the season at the Common, Lindfield were invited to bat on a worn pitch but lightning outfield, when Mayfield won the toss.

The decision looked a strange one when Charlie Weir (45) and Callum Parker (15) had the hosts rattling along at a good pace.

Cricket

However a fine catch at cover point by Nisal Francisco saw the back of Parker, and then the introduction of the slow bowlers changed everything. Jason Finch took three quick wickets to rip out the heart of the Lindfield middle order, including Jack Cooper for a golden duck, and reducing the home side to 93 for 7.

Max Kidman hit some heavy blows towards the end of the innings with an impressive unbeaten 39, but when Shohel Ahmed was bowled trying to launch the ball into the adjoining gardens, the hosts succumbed to 141 all out. Finch was the best of the bowlers with 4 for 24, whilst James Allen chipped in with 3 for 37.

In reply, a number of dropped catches saw the Mayfield openers ease into the chase, a position they never looked like relinquishing. Rob Raymond brought up his 50 in the 17th over, supported by Robert Sharma, and then went on to make 67 before falling to Kidman. Sharma, himself, got to 50 with just 20 required at which point the game was effectively over.

Lindfield continue to struggle with the bat and will be relying on some returning players to help get them out of trouble.

Haywards Heath CC 2nd XI v Lindfield CC 2nd XI: After the first team surrendered meekly at Clair Park a few weeks ago, it was down to Lindfield’s second string to return some pride to the club when they visited Haywards Heath.

After winning the toss, captain Gareth Court made the unpopular decision to field first on a stinking hot day, a decision which looked foolhardy after the home side found themselves at 110 for 1. Greg Dagger (69) and Daniel Woodfield (24) found fluency and put the visitors under significant pressure.

However after a smart run out by Alex Pedley, the floodgates opened and off spinner Henry Fowler stylishly surfed through them taking 4 for 43, to blow away the home side’s middle order and reducing them to 133 for 8. A late flurry by the Heath’s tail saw them reach 166, but on a quick outfield it always looked a bit short.

Opener Rob Minter got the reply off to a good start with an adventurous 29, but regular wickets left the match in the balance at 70 for 4. However after a circumspect beginning, Dom Reason upped the tempo and dominated the home side’s attack with some fluent strokes on either side of the wicket. With support from Danny Bulgin (15 not out) Reason reached his half century before falling just a few runs short of the target. However, he had effectively won the game as Lindfield passed the total with three wickets remaining.

Charlie Amey proved the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 45.

Lindfield CC 3rd XI v Plumpton & EC CC 2nd XI: Despite the efforts of Redwan Chowdhury, Lindfield’s third string was pipped at the post in a fine game at the Hickman’s Lane ground.

Batting first, the hosts were indebted to Chowdhury for his unbeaten 61 which anchored the innings, after the ever present veteran Phil Tolhurst again waded in with 34. However with wickets falling regularly, Lindfield struggled to dominate the Plumpton attack, as Phil Ashworth took 4 for 31. Pat Steadman batting at 10 joined Chowdhury and hit some lusty blows in his unbeaten 22, helping the home side to a competitive 155 for 9.

In reply, Plumpton relied on two key innings with Jamie Holder (44) and Gary Martin (33) providing the majority of runs in the chase. As they headed towards their target, 15 year old Tom Kiely was making life difficult for the visitors with a terrific spell of seam bowling. Taking regular wickets he finished with a senior best of 6 for 31 as he rattled through the away team’s batting order. However, even Kiely couldn’t stop the Plumpton bandwagon, and they reached the 156 run target in the penultimate, over 8 wickets down.

Rottingdean CC 3rd XI v Lindfield CC 4th XI: On an out ground in Patcham, Lindfield’s fourth eleven again failed to pick up a first league win of the season despite achieving a defendable total on a poor batting track. With the ceiling literally falling down in the away team dressing room, Lindfield got to 137 for 8 in their 47 overs thanks in the main to Malcolm Page’s 41 and James Colvin’s 28.

Dodging the falling masonry and growing communities of mould in the changing room at half time, the visitors felt in a strong position, with the batting track playing as unpredictably as our Foreign Secretary.

However Sam Shepherd’s 45 took the game away from Lindfield ensuring Rottingdean made the target with ease just five wickets down and plenty of overs to spare.

