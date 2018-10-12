Lindfield Cricket Club batsman wins Sussex u15 player of the year

Lindfield Cricket Club star batsman Tom Hinley has been named Sussex u15 player of the year.

The left-hander hit 957 runs in 38 innings in all matches for the club this season and played an integral part in the club surviving relegation from Division 2 on the final day of the season.

He hit 74 not out against Bognor and 54 against Mayfield in the last two games of the season.

Dad Ian tweeted: "Fantastic achievement by Tom @hinnersjnr who won the U15 Sussex CCC player of the year award made @hinnersmrs very proud after a tough year @LCC_swans @WardenParkPE @GMCricket @SCLPathway #lovecricket #hardworkreapsrewards"