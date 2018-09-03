Lindfield pull off the greatest escape since Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank Redemption

Not since Andy Dufresne dug a tunnel behind a poster of Racquel Welsh at Shawshank, has an escape been seen on such a scale.

However, Lindfield survived the drop from division two with a final day win at promoted Mayfield, which saw them finish level with Ansty but avoid relegation due to winning more games.

Dom Morgan bowling for Lindfield

With six weeks to go, Lindfield looked favourites to go down, but a remarkable run which saw them win four from their last half a dozen games, was enough to keep their status in the second tier of Sussex cricket.

At Mayfield, captain Simon Shivnarain elected to insert opposition, and the visitors set about the home side’s batsmen from the off taking early wickets and reducing them to 100 for 5. Tom Hinley continued his good form with a couple of victims whilst Dominic Morgan and Harry Choudhury chipped in with some success. However, once Mayfield reached four batting points and guaranteed promotion to the Premier league, their batsmen opened up and got to 201 for 6 in their 45 overs.

In reply, Lindfield started positively. Hinley followed up last week’s efforts with another half century, before succumbing and bringing Toby Shepperson to the crease. The youngster showed great maturity to continue the chase accompanied by Morgan who supported ably with his own 36. Shepperson reached an unbeaten 46 to see Lindfield over the line with seven overs remaining, leaving the team to wait nervously for news from Ansty's match with Billingshurst.

As news came through that the Swans had escaped the drop by the finest of margins, Shivnarain commented, “It's been an unbelievable end to the season. For most of the year we have struggled to put together a decent performance, however for the last six weeks we’ve seen improvements across the board. To win four of those games is an incredible effort and frankly we don’t want the season to finish.”

In other news, the second and third elevens lost their final fixtures, however the fours won their last game to avoid relegation and remain in division ten.