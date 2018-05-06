Lindfield round-up: Disappointing loss despite encouraging start

Lindfield began their league campaign with a disappointing loss at Chichester Priory after making an encouraging start in beautiful surroundings of Goodwood House.

Chichester Park Priory CC 1st XI 197 for 7 v Lindfield CC 1st XI 150 all out

Phil Tolhurst on his way to 58 not out

Fielding first, a young and slightly experimental Swans side struggled initially as Peter Lamb (39) helped the hosts go past 50 without loss.

Sussex chinaman bowler, Tom Hinley helped peg back Chichester with a spell of 3 for 26, but a well made 44 from the exotically named Joe De La Fuente saw the home side through to 197 for 7 off their 45 overs. Harry Choudhury was the best of the rest, notching up 2 wickets but went for 67 runs in his allocated nine overs.

In reply, the Lindfield chase suffered from losing regular wickets. Nathan Pugh went early and Simon Shivnarain followed not long after, leaving Dec Martel to rebuild the innings with a stylish 33. Keeping up with the rate the Lindfield response would rely on putting partnership together, but they were unable to do it, and despite a gutsy 24 not out from 15 year old Charlie Weir, the visitors finished on 150.

Lindfield CC 2nd XI 111 all out v St. Andrews CC 1st XI 187 for 9

Alex Pedley & Thanvi Choudhury playing for the 2nd XI

A makeshift Lindfield second string competed well against the local visitors for much of this contest but were ultimately undone by poor bowling at the back end of their fielding stint. Leg spinner Thanvi Choudhury took 3 for 41 reducing St. Andrews to 127 for 9 before Olive Brookes hit an unbeaten 38 to put on 60 for the last wicket.

In response, the host got off to a solid start with Choudhury stroking a sublime 3, aided by veteran Scott Clark (22). However a flurry of wickets saw Lindfield struggle to maintain the momentum, and the innings petered out with just 111 on the board. Brooke’s picked up 2 for 13, whilst Nick Elkins capped a fine all round display with 2 for 7.

Stand-in captain Matt O’Brien commented after shouldering arms for nought, “It’s lonely at the top.”

St. Andrews CC 2nd XI 139 for 6 v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 140 for 6

Lindfield 3rd XI was the only beacon of light for the club on the opening league weekend of the season with a tightly fought win at St. Andrews. Fielding first, they limited the hosts to 139 for 6 thanks to Pat Steadman’s 2 for 22 and Thomas Chittilappily’s 2 for 48. David Nichols stood out with a well made 45.

Lindfield’s chase started badly with the loss of Adrian Whear for a duck, soon followed by Graham Page. However, veteran Phil Tolhurst was the saviour again, marshalling the innings with an unbeaten 58, who along with John Sage (20) went past the target with an over to spare.

Tolhurst said: “I’m getting too old for this, I really am. It’s getting harder to drag myself out of the showers after each game.”