Lizelle Lee's century sees Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning in Kia Super League final

Lizelle Lee hit a stunning century as Surrey Stars won the Kia Super League.

After beating Western Storm in the semi final, Lee's 104, which featured six sixes, set up the winning total of 183-6.

Finals Day at Hove

In reply, Dane van Niekerk and Mady Villiers took three wickets each as Loughborough were bowled out for 117.

