McCaughan and Burt shine as Ansty pull off great escape

The 2018 season concluded on Sunday with Ansty Ladies completing a miraculous escape to remain in the WCSL Premier Division for the 2019 Season.

The season saw the addition of ten T20 games to the normal ten 50 over games. This was due to the Ladies Senior County fixtures not finishing until July 1.

Ellen Burt. Picture by Mark Peacock

Ansty had to play the T20 section of the season without seven 1st XI players due to the county games clashing with their fixtures.

With two games lost to rain Ansty only managed to win one game losing seven, with three losses being in the last over of the game, leaving them rock bottom of the combined Premier League table.

The first five games of the 50 over competition showed little improvement in form with three losses against Finchley Gunns, Hursley Park, and St Lawrence, one game was lost to the weather, and a solitary win away to Bishops Stortford.

Still rooted to the bottom of the table with five games to go, Ansty faced a massive challenge to stay in the Premier League, and how they rose to the challenge!

Ansty Ladies. Picture by Mark Peacock

A win at Home against league leaders Finchley Gunns sparked a remarkable run of form.

Wins against Bishops Stortford and Spencer followed, and another game lost to the weather, left all to play for in this weekend’s final league game against St Lawrence.

Ansty lost the toss and were put into Bat, the innings starting with a loss of wicket in the first over, then struggling to 62 for 4 before an unbeaten partnership of 173 between Ella McCaughan (102 not out) and Ellen Burt (99 not out) saw Ansty finish on 237 for 4 after their 50 overs.

The visitors had a shaky start with openers Burt (3) and Belt (2) leaving them at 15 for 5 after 16 overs. The visitors rallied for a short period before a wicket a piece for Menzies, Janman, Sole, and Young saw the visitors dismissed for 67 after 34 overs.

This saw Ansty finish third in the 50 over league, and fourth place in the combined league.

Coach Dave Burt said “This season was always going to be tough playing the T20 games short of seven first team players and the points we got did not reflect how well we played and how the youngsters stepped up and performed.

“To be unbeaten in the second part of the 50 over season was an incredible effort from a very talented bunch of young women who work so hard together as a team. I really cannot give them all enough praise.”