Milestones loom as Sussex look for viral victory in Durham

Sussex take their Specsavers County Championship division-two promotion chase to Durham on Monday.

Ben Brown’s men go into the match full of confidence after another comprehensive home win against Leicestershire last week.

That victory was their fifth in six games and left Sussex in third position in division two, five points behind second-placed Kent and 12 points behind leaders Warwickshire.

Ollie Robinson’s career-best match figures of 10 for 67 took him to 56 Championship wickets for the season, making him the leading English wicket-taker in either division.

There was a 50 in each innings for Chris Jordan, who is on course to play his 100th first-class match against Durham. The all-rounder needs just two wickets to reach 300 in first-class cricket.

And 13 runs will take Jofra Archer to 1,000 first-class runs, while 55 will take David Wiese to 5,000 and 95 will take Phil Salt to 1,000.

Head coach Jason Gillespie has made two changes to the squad that was announced ahead of the win over Leicestershire with Michael Burgess and Abi Sakande replacing Will Beer and Luke Wright.

Sussex Squad

Ben Brown (capt. & wk)

Jofra Archer

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess

Harry Finch

Tom Haines

Chris Jordan

Delray Rawlins

Ollie Robinson

Abi Sakande

Phil Salt

Luke Wells

David Wiese

Durham sit in eighth position in the table on 102 points having won three, lost five and drawn three of their 11 matches.

Graham Clark is their leading run-scorer with 430 runs at an average of 23.88, followed closely by Cameron Steel with 404 runs at 25.25. Veteran seamers Chris Rushworth has been the north-east county’s leading wicket taker with 43 at an average of 21.69.

All four days of the match at Emirates Riverside are scheduled to start at 10.30 am.

Other division-two matches starting Sunday...

Glam v Gloucs

Leics v Warwicks

Middx v Kent

Northants v Derbys