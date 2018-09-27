Brighton and Hove Albion director's success at golf day

Macmillan Cancer Support - Mid Sussex branch- held their golf day at Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club on the demanding Old Course, when 52 players took on the course made more difficult with a strong wind.

The event supported by Porsche Mid Sussex provided some excellent golf with Godfrey & Co the winners with 92 points.

Captained by Peter Godfrey - an Albion Director - ably assisted by Richard Price, Jim Macdonald and Max Havemann, took the trophy with a few shots to spare.

Ditchling Surveyors were runners up with 88 points - Clive Voller, David Pay, Chris Tolman and Nigel Gillam were the team members.

CCI finished third -Tom Humphries, Charlie Humphries, Rick Simpson and Lee Martin - with 85 points.

The event raised £4,000 all of which will stay in Sussex to assist the funding of the Macmillan Horizon Centre-situated next to the Sussex County Hospital and supporting the 60,000 people in Sussex going through their cancer journey.

David Metcalfe, of Macmillan - Mid Sussex branch, thanked the golf club, Porsche and the participants for their support in helping to raise those funds.