Burgess Hill Runner Sargent leads the way at The Downslink Ultra

Lots of local races this week as Burgess Hill Runners stayed mainly on the south coast.

The Downslink Ultra was one of these races.

This is a 38 mile race that starts at St Martha's Hill in Surrey and you follow the route of two old railway line's to the finish in Shoreham - by Sea. First home for the club was Paul Sargent finishing in fourth place with an amazing time of (04:50:23), followed by Simon Thompson (06:41:38), Martin Skeats (07:45:26), Lee Crow (07:45:29, Carole Mills (07:53:05) and Andy Carr (09:40:04).

Down on the seafront the Bright 10 mile was taking place, a popular event for the club.

Jon Boxall was first home (01:00:47) followed by Kirsty Armstrong (01:08:49), Richard Jerome (01:11:53), Jack Maynard (01:13:57), Oliver Dewdney (01:17:28), Annette Maynard (01:19:35), David Woodhouse (01:22:28), Hugh Stevenage (01:26:18), Mark Craigs (01:28:52), Matt Wilson (01:30:48), Tlou Mati (01:34:19), Gemma Taverner (01:35:22), Chris Page (01:36:14), Claire Giles (01:38:27), Gene Lowson (01:44:21) and Allison Willcox (01:53:38). Lot's of PB's for our runners today.

Up on the South Downs near Lewes a few of our members took on the 'Lewes Downland 10'. A hilly event that takes in some very nice views of the South Downs Way. Oliver Day was first back for the club ( 01:11:26) followed by Stuart Condie (01:28:44), Emma Buckland (01:36:36) and Liz Carter (01:36:36).

Elsewhere on the south coast Kevin Cross (04:13:23) and Christian Alden (04:15:47) completed the Bournemouth Marathon. Also at the same event Jean Leak (01:54:09), Jacqui Simms (02:12:29) and Ralph Simms completed the half marathon distance.

Further a field Leigh Smth completed the Cardiff half marathon in a personnel best time of (01:32:34). In Oxford David Leen took on the half marathon and finished in a time of (02:07:29).