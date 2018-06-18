Burgess Hill Runners take on 'tough and gruelling' South Downs Way 100

A big race this week for a few of the Burgess Hill Runners.

The South Downs Way 100 is a tough and gruelling event that only the strong and some might say bonkers to enter. Three of our ladies managed to finish this epic race, Sharona Harrington was first home for the club in a time of (24:11:47), followed by Karen Harvey (27:30:34) and Stephanie Harding (28:50:32). A truly epic achievement by all!

Sharona Harrington, Karen Harvey and Stephanie Harding all with there SDW 100 medals. Pictures by Simon Thompson and Helen Pratt

Hove Park was next on the list for the WSFRL season for Burgess Hill Runners and they took a big team to compete in this race. The top ten point scorers were: Leigh Smith ( 21:58), Rob Shalloe (22:21), Kirsty Armstrong (22:47), Rod Catton (23:15), Jack Maynard (24:27), Gayle Tyler (25:31), Annette Maynard (26:47), Ledge Cats (27:25), Chania Hemsley - Smith (28:19), Suse Potts (28:28).

Elsewhere Oliver Jones traveled to do the St Albans Half Marathon.He completed the distance in (01:44:02). Alex Rickman took on the Weald Challenge 50k and completed the distance in (05:51:21).

Last week there were a few races on the bank holiday Monday that the club took part in. A popular local one was the Lindfield 5 and 10K. A fair amount of the club turned out for this one and it turned out to be a hot day. First home for the club in the 5k was Kirsty Armstrong in a time of (22:09). Kevin Cross was the first home in the 10k with a time of (57:32). Elsewhere Amanda Duplock and Elizabeth Parker both completed the Vitality London 10,000, (59:57) and (01:18:18) respectively.

Rawat shows his class as Middleton beat Cuckfield

Sussex head to Arundel Castle for annual festival week

Who will claim the honours in the Al Shira'aa Derby?