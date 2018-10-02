Europe win the Ryder Cup again - this time at Cuckfield Golf Centre

While the European professionals maintained their good form from Friday afternoon and Saturday to regain the Ryder Cup from America, thirty two members at Cuckfield Golf Centre, Saplefield Road, contested their very own Cuckfield Ryder Cup in teams selected by Jim Blyth (Captain for America) and Brian Gallagher (Captain for Europe).

In the first session everyone played in either Greensomes or Foursomes and America held a slender lead. After the morning session the players enjoyed some home made soup while the draw for the afternoon session was finalised.

In the afternoon session there were three Greensome groups, three Foursomes groups and four singles matches. The European team came on very strong in the afternoon and won the match 10 to 8.

While watching live coverage from Paris and celebrating the win for Europe everyone tucked into sausage and mash with a delightful onion gravy.

This event is a biennial feature on the calendar at Cuckfield and dovetails into the many social golfing events that the members enjoy.

Anyone keen to take up golf or face the challenge of the course at Cuckfield should contact Emma Fairbank at the club, emma@cuckfieldgolf.co.uk.