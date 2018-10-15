Former England international entertains at Heath RFC fund raising lunch

Last Friday 130 members and guests attended the 60th Anniversary HHRFC City Lunch near Bank in London where they were joined by the unforgettable England and Leicester Tigers open-side flanker, Neil Back MBE, who shared his rugby experiences and stories - not to mention a few secrets - with everyone.

Neil’s rugby career saw him achieve an incredible 339 caps for Leicester Tigers, 66 caps for England with three World Cup campaigns including the victorious RWC 2003 winning team, and three tours with the British & Irish Lions. In addition, the former French international, Serge Betsen, a guest at the event, joined Neil Back in an interesting question and answer session, hosted by Heath’s Commercial Director, Phil Herbert.

Neil Back MBE and Serge Betsen entertained the packed audience at Heath RFC's City Lunch

SEE ALSO Heath RFC bounce back with thrilling one point win | Video: Ross Chisholm returns to re-energise Heath RFC | Heath youngsters graduate to junior rugby in pre-match ceremony



The lunch and afternoon was attended by many current and former Heath players and supporters - a number from back in the 1960s and 70s and Club sponsors and included an auction of fantastic prizes including a 7 day round trip in a RV in the USA courtesy of www.cruiseamerica.com , a day as a racehorse owner at the races, a day on a luxury motor yacht, tickets to Wimbledon 2019, framed England shirt signed by 2017 6 Nations squad and even a giant Lego Porsche! There really was something for everyone and after a lot of hard work by the team, the Club turned a fun afternoon into over £30,000 towards its Clubhouse Project.

This is a milestone year for the Club and now also a milestone opportunity for the Club to come together and raise the funds it desperately needs to build a new Clubhouse. The generosity of the Club’s Main Sponsor - Fairfax - its Managing Director Jon Ball and its new initiative, Fairfax Building Young Futures, an organisation under the guidance of Education Consultant, Peter Chisholm MBE, that is dedicated to promoting blended learning opportunities for students, offers the Club a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art multi-sports facility at Whitemans Green.

The timetable is ambitious with the goal to have a new Clubhouse operating by the start of the 2020/21 season. To this end, the design and planning process has already begun and this was a big step forward for the Club’s fund raising efforts and has hopefully created the momentum required to make the new Clubhouse dream a reality.