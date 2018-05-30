Great Walstead Riding Team crowned NSEA National Champions at Hickstead

Having qualified in November last year to compete in the final of the 70cm Derby SJ class, four riders from Great Walstead School made their way to Hickstead last Saturday.

First into the ring was Arabella Goodwin riding Babe: a superbly ridden round as pathfinder set the team up with its first clear round. Next in was Bridget Priest riding Sprite who had her foot flat to the floor the whole time securing a second clear round. Third in for the team was Izzy Lawrence riding the super quick Diva who produced another clear round. Three clear rounds meant that the pressure was off the team anchorman; however Ethan Collins rode a lovely round on Guinness the Cob.

Team coach for the day, Nicky Collins, said “I am so proud of the performance the whole team put in today. They definitely deserved to be crowned the NSEA National Champions.”

At the prize giving each rider was presented with a rug, feed bowl, sash, rosette and a medal. Team Captain, Ethan Collins said “Having been the first team to compete in the competition it was a long and nerve-racking wait to see if we had held onto our early lead.”

