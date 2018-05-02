Harriers get baked at the London Marathon

Last Sunday, the hottest London Marathon in 38 years took place.

With temperatures soaring to 24 degrees centigrade during the day, it was not favourable running conditions for the runners as the temperature increased throughout the day. The organisers had on supply plenty of water for the runners and provided some run though showers on route for a cool down. The runners had to adjust their finishing goals as the heat increased but still many great times were recorded by many. Some runners dropped out of the marathon because of the heat, but still over 40,000 runners crossed the finishing line which was a record for the London Marathon!

Matt King enjoying the London Marathon.

London Marathon results are as follows:Michael Burke 3 hrs 07 mins 30secs, Barry Tullett 3hrs 18mins 57secs, Matt King 3hrs 29mins 39secs, Siobhan Amer 3hrs 34mins 48secs, David Roper 3hrs 38ins 33secs, Georgina Muggeridge 4 hrs 09 mins 41 secs, Clare Kenwood 4 hrs 18 mins 15 secs, Sarah Banks 4 hrs 30 mins 04 secs, William Davies 5hrs 11mins 26secs, Carys Hind 6 hrs 04 mins 12secs.

On Sunday 22nd April, Darren Bird finished in 2nd place in 65 mins 29 secs and Phil Payne was 3rd in 66 mins 37 secs.

Katie Morgan finishing the Southampton Half Marathon as 5th lady in a time of 1hr 28min 09secs. Other Harriers running were: Alex McGregor 1hr 31mins 53secs and James Bennet 1hr 34mins 27secs.

At the Southampton Marathon, Natalie Dimmock finished in a superb 5hrs 07mins 27secs.

Harriers at the Southampton Half Marathon.

The previous weekend, a huge number of people in Sussex took part in one of the many parkruns that are held in the county. A combination of Marathon season and good weather brought out over 4000 runners just in the Sussex parkrun. As the running revolution is taking place, people wanting to look after their health and well-being are taking to running. Running has so many benefits: from fitness, nutrition, relieving stress, shedding unnecessary weight.

Bevendean parkrun 34

Brighton & Hove Park parkrun 454

Bognor parkrun 289

The Harriers travelling up to the London Marathon.

Chichester parkrun 261

Clair parkrun 152

East Grinstead parkrun

Eastbourne parkrun 329

Siobhan Amer with her finishers medal.

Hastings parkrun 333

Horsham parkrun 345

Hove Prom parkrun 391

Peacehaven parkrun 144

Preston Park parkrun 531

Tilgate parkrun 620

2nd and 3rd place at the Angmering Bluebell 10 mile trail.

Worthing parkrun. 467

Pat Harding voted Supporters’ Player of the Year

Now you can watch Sussex without being there in person

Sussex runners take part in London Marathon



Read more at: