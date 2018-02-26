Heath Colts secure first league win against Lewes

In freezing sunshine and following a last minute pitch inspection at Whitemans Green, Heath Colts secured their first league win of the season against a determined Lewes side.

It was clear from outset that this was going to be a close match as Heath’s early try and conversion was answered almost immediately with a try from Lewes which went without the extras so the score after six minutes was 7-5 to Heath.

Heath continued to battle hard but a missed penalty kick was more than matched by a converted try from Lewes who took the half time lead at 7-12, leaving Heath’s supporters wondering whether the boys would be able to step up in the second period.

Within two minutes of the restart things were not looking good for Heath as Lewes ran in another try, just missing the conversion but stretching the lead to 7-17 in the visitors’ favour. But Heath managed to regroup and from a strong Heath scrum showed the benefit of all the recent forwards training to work the ball down the line and run in a try - and with the extras taken the score stood at 14-17 and the ding dong battle continued.

Lewes were the next to make a move and scored another well-worked try but the missed conversion left the door open for Heath as the scoreboard moved to 14-22. Lewes lost concentration momentarily and Heath took the chance to create an impressive momentum switch before running in two tries of their won in quick succession, one of which was converted to take an important lead at 26-22. But Lewes were not finished and fought back again converting a try to retake the lead at 26-29.

There were some nerves amongst the Heath supporters who thought perhaps the opportunity to secure a first league win had gone but the Heath Colts showed grit and determination to work another try which, when converted, took the score to 33-29. Despite a late yellow card for the home side, Heath held on and managed to secure an impressive victory over a strong Lewes side. A great game of rugby by both sides, showing the potential of these young players throughout the Sussex area. Heath Colts are always open to welcoming new squad members - more information can be found on the Club’s website.