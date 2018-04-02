Heath RAMs reach Cup Final

Heath RAMS secured a convincing semi-final win over Hellingly 2 at Whitemans Green on Saturday with a 43-5 victory to reach the final of the Harvey’s Sussex Bowl.

The RAMs squad is an eclectic mix of youth and experience and forms the backbone to a rugby club such as Heath. It is the ideal place for young players, new to the senior ranks, to gain pitch time alongside those with more experience and for the more mature player - sometimes in the twilight of their rugby careers - to help create a pipeline of homegrown talent coming through the Club.

Heath RAMs defied the muddy conditions at Whitemans Green to score some great tries. Credit: Tom Burns

Anyone fitting either category (or something in between) who is interested in playing rugby next season, is welcome at Heath RFC at any time - more information at hhrfc.co.uk. The Harvey’s Sussex Bowl Final is being played at Hove RFC next Saturday 7 April kick off 2.45pm - all support welcome.

Heath RAMs squad: 1 Charles Newey; 2. Chris Neill; 3. Martin Mcdonagh; 4. Dan Shotton; 5. Nick Miller; 6. Duncan Liddell; 7. Henry Dickson; 8. Dan Fergusson; 9. Will Reeves-Perrin; 10. Jack Best; 11. Alex Chard; 12. Tyler Edwards; 13. Harry Sandercock; 14. Callum Macintyre; 15. Ed Hill; 16. Ali Davies; 17. Will Haworth; 18. Ant Rawbin; 19. David Moore. All photos ©Tom Burns

