Heath RFC encourages all to come and play rugby

Heath RFC hosted a stand in the entertainment zone at the South of England Show, welcoming over 800 adults and children of all ages across the three days to find out more about rugby in general and Heath Rugby Club in particular.

Activities included a demonstration of junior rugby by the Heath Under 13s, a junior and adult kicking competition, the trick shot challenge and a very popular chill out zone.

The Heath RFC team were on hand to discuss the benefits of rugby with stand visitors

Phil Herbert, Commercial Director at Heath RFC commented: “It was brilliant to see so many adults and children engage with the benefits of rugby for fitness, friendship, a sense of community and for competitive playing at senior level.

"Our goal was to spread the word about what it means to come and play rugby at Heath whatever your age or previous experience for boys and girls, adults and veterans. The reaction from the local community was fantastic and we look forward to welcoming many of those we met last week to the Club next season.”

For more information on playing rugby at Heath visit www.hhrfc.co.uk

The trick shot challenge gave everyone something to aim for

