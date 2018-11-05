Heath RFC raise charity funds for local hospice at annual golf day

The 2018 Haywards Heath Rugby Club Golf Day was held at Mid Sussex Golf Club last week.

More than 50 players attended and some 13 teams played a Texas Scramble Competition in the morning which was followed by a lunch and raffle to raise money for both the new HHRFC Clubhouse project and a charity chosen by the winning team.

Former HHRFC players Graeme Binks and Henry Goodburn along with their two team mates, Tony Ridd and Mark Franklin triumphed with an unblemished card of eight birdies and 10 pars scoring a gross 63.

The winning team nominated its charity as St. Peter & St. James Hospice which will be receiving a £400 contribution to its funds. A great day was had by all and this event grows in size each year – providing fun for current and former Heath players and supporters and raising funds for local good causes.

