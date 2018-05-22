Heath Rugby brings successful season to a close

Haywards Heath RFC has the biggest youth section in Mid Sussex and marked the end of another successful season by taking over 450 parents and children to Woolacombe for a weekend of rugby and celebration.

The weather was kind and all age groups played a series of matches over two glorious days, ending with Heath bringing home the spoils in Under 12 and Under 15 age groups, as runners-up in Under 13 and all others having a fantastic time, enjoying their rugby on the pitch and each other’s company off it.

Heath Awards Day gave all age groups the chance to celebrate a great season

This is the fourth year the Club has gathered the youth sides together in this way and Brian Nimmo, Youth Chairman at Heath commented “With so many youth players at the Club we are rarely all in the same place during the course of a season so we like to celebrate the importance of our rugby community in this way.

"Parents and children all had an amazing weekend and we are already planning next year’s tour since this has definitely become an annual event for the Club”.

Back at Whitemans Green for Awards Day last weekend, the Club welcomed former Heath mini and junior Ross Chisholm, the Harlequins professional and soon-to-be Joint Lead Coach of the Heath 1st XV, who presented the prizes to each age group - including players player of the year, coaches’ player, most improved player and a special award which is always given in the Under 12 age group as teams progress through to the junior ranks which this year went to Tom Bishop for his fantastic contribution not only on the pitch but to team morale.

The day also showcased the increasing number of girls playing rugby at Heath from Under 6 to Under 11 and gave the Club the chance to recognise their contribution and development.

Ross Chisholm is excited to be joining Heath as Joint Lead Coach next season

Commenting on the awards Chisholm said “I vividly remember my own Awards Day at Heath when I was a junior at the Club and the inspiration and motivation the presentations gave me at that time. It was fantastic to be able to come back and I really enjoyed meeting so many enthusiastic youngsters clearly enjoying their rugby at Heath”.

Heath season starts again in September and anyone interested in joining a community-focused Club committed to enjoyment for all ages and abilities should visit www.hhrfc.co.uk for more information.

HHRFC is hosting a stand at the South of England Show this June showcasing the sport and giving visitors a taste of rugby. Look out for the Heath Rugby stand at this year’s show and the programme of events it will be hosting for all ages, under 6 through to Colts and senior rugby. It’s never too late to get involved with rugby at Heath – whatever your age or ability the Club welcomes new members at any time.

