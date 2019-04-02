Heath Rugby Club celebrates end of season in style - video slideshow

There was double cause for celebration at Haywards Heath Rugby Club this weekend as the Club played host to Mims Davies MP, Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport prior to its final home match of the season where it recorded a significant 65-3 win against Thanet Wanderers.

Meanwhile down at Worcester the Heath 1st XV Lead Coach Ross Chisholm was preparing for a milestone of his own as he marked his 100th professional appearance for Harlequins.

With ambitions to build a new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green - its plans for a multi sports community facility are currently under consideration by Mid Sussex District Council - the Club was delighted that Mims Davies had found time in her busy schedule to join over 60 sponsors, supporters and invited guests, including former French international Serge Betsen, at lunch and add her voice firmly behind the new Clubhouse Project.

“It is so exciting to see the plans that have been put forward” said Mims Davies as she addressed those gathered for the occasion including representatives from other local sports clubs.

Commending the work Heath carries out in supporting 450 children who participate in its youth rugby programme most weekends Davies added, “Thank you for what you are doing for our children because without the opportunity to take part, to get fit, to enjoy the fresh air, to be part of something bigger, you don’t know the opportunities that you have”.

With the Club focused on raising the funds needed to turn the dream of a new Clubhouse into reality, a series of fund raising events are planned which will bring the local rugby community together and make sure everyone recognises the part they have to play in making the project a success.

Heath was also extremely proud to mark 100 Harlequins’ appearances for its 1st XV Lead Coach and former youth player, Ross Chisholm, who sets an example for players of all ages both on and off the pitch. Chisholm played for Quins on Saturday in the closely fought 16-18 away victory over Worcester Warriors in the European Challenge Cup quarter final and has already had a professional rugby career that encompasses 100 appearances for Harlequins while scoring 22 tries, representing England Under 18 and honours that include a Premiership winner’s medal, two European Cup Finals with one winner’s medal and a LV Cup winner’s medal - with much more to come.

Heath is delighted that Chisholm has committed his coaching future to the Club next season, building on the momentum, enthusiasm and growing number of senior players training at Heath week in week out. Chisholm has always focused on making sure training is varied and fun, ensuring the squad has developed its skills and understanding of the game without losing their love for and enjoyment of rugby. Anyone interested in joining the senior squad at HHRFC next season is very welcome and should email rugby@hhrfc.co.uk to chat to the coaching team and find out more about this summer’s pre-season programme starting in early July.