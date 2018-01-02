Heath target strong second half of season

As 2017 came to a close Heath 1st XV was able to look back on the first half of the season with pride.

After twelve matches home and away in the London & South East 2 league, Heath has been a fairly permanent feature in the top five in the league table and is currently sitting in fourth position, with just Hove, Dartfordians and Charlton Park ahead - three teams with far more experience at this level than newly promoted Heath.

With back to back wins to finish the year Heath leapfrogged local Sussex rivals Horsham and has enjoyed a well-deserved break to recharge the batteries and return for their first fixture of 2018, next Saturday 6 January for a home fixture against Deal & Betteshanger.

Eight wins, 48 tries and 39 different players on the pitch in a Heath shirt so far this season suggests strength and depth in a squad that can only put Heath in a good place for a strong performance during the second half of a competitive fixture list, even if injuries continue to take their toll.

There is no doubt the Club is in a good position following back to back promotions the last three seasons but the coaching team is determined not to let complacency creep in so will be looking to keep the winning momentum going in the opening fixtures of 2018.

With the security of Fairfax as the Club’s main sponsor through to 2020, the Club is looking to ensure that the coaching team and the players have the facilities they need to make the most of their potential.

Heath always welcomes new players at any time and the new year is a great opportunity to make a resolution to get back on the rugby pitch - training is at Whitemans Green on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, more information at www.hhrfc.co.uk .