Heath u15s bring home the silverware

Heath u15 squad went on tour over May Bank Holiday weekend to play in the West Coast Rugby Rocks Tournament, the biggest in the U.K., which took place in North Devon.

It’s been an incredible year for the Heath U15s who were struggling to field a team at the beginning of the season but managed to take 19 boys on tour and triumphed over teams from all over the country, bringing home the cup after a fantastic series of performances against strong opposition where each player contributed. Matches were played over two days and Heath had a slow start, losing to Bynea, a strong Welsh team. This was probably the wake up call the squad needed since it showed them the high standard of opposition they were going to be up against in each match. Next up Bromyard and Heath found their feet and ran out winners 25-5. End of day one and the boys had already gained some useful experience to put into practice as they eased through to the Quarter Final.

As if the squad needed further motivation the coaches found out they would be playing their old nemesis Brighton Blues in the Quarter Final. This age group hadn’t beaten Brighton since they were minis, so a lot was at stake. The squad turned up on day two believing they could win and despite being 5-0 down at half time, Heath dug deep and drove a second try over the line just minutes before the final whistle. A final score of Heath 10 Brighton 5 and a sweet victory for the U15s to enjoy. But not for long since it was soon time to refocus and step up to a Semi Final against Hitchin - a great team, known for their excellent scrummaging and strong forwards. But in this mood they proved no match for Heath who lost only one scrum during the entire tournament. A brilliant Semi Final that Heath won 25-5.

In the Final Heath were up against Old Silhillians who had brought 30 boys on tour so after two tough days of competition Heath U15s coaches wondered how their squad of 19 players would cope in the heat, after a long, physically and emotionally exhausting weekend. But adrenaline kicked in for Heath and executing stunning defence from beginning to end they locked down every break and then executed some great running rugby of their own from the backs. Every member of the squad played their part as Heath won this thrilling final 10-0 and brought home the silverware. A great way to end a strong and successful season leaving the squad motivated as they move into U16s next season

Head Coach: Emmett Edwards. Assistant Coaches: Vince Rolandi, Henry Goodburn, Jeremy Eustace & Rich Goodwin. Captains| Bobby Collins & Dan Grant

Quiz: How well do you remember Brighton's debut Premier League season?

Sussex slip to first championship defeat of season at Canterbury