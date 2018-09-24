Heath youngsters graduate to junior rugby in pre-match ceremony

Following pre-match lunch on Saturday at the Haywards Heath RFC Clubhouse attended by around 70 children, parents, players and supporters, each member of the Under 12 Heath squad received a Club tie from HHRFC Commercial Director, Phil Herbert to mark their transition from mini to junior rugby.

The Head Coach of the Under 12s, Lee Gregory encouraged the squad “to enjoy playing their junior rugby at Heath alongside their friends, creating memories that last a lifetime and to always wear their Club tie with pride”.

Heath minis, juniors and colts train every Sunday at Whitemans Green and welcome new players in any age group Under 6 through to Under 18 at any time – for more information visit www.hhrfc.co.uk.

