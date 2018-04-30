Impressive Heath u16s win Sussex Trophy

Heath u16s scored 41 points - seven tries and three conversions – in the Sussex Final against a Horsham side that has not lost for two and a half years.

Not only that, all of Horsham’s points came in the first half - they were not allowed to cross the Heath line in the second half, stopped by a mature and committed display from a strong Heath side.

The game started very well for the team with home advantage, although Sussex chooses the location for Sussex finals with no knowledge of the finalists that will take part. With Heath playing up hill with the wind, a darting run crossed the line and put the first points on the board.

Despite pressurising for the next 10 minutes, Heath failed to convert the pressure into points and, against the run of play, allowed Horsham to rally and score a try of their own to make it 5-5.

From the restart Heath took control again and scored, this time converting to make the score 12-5. At this stage Horsham really came back strongly and played some good rugby while scoring three tries, all unconverted to make it 12-20 to Horsham.

With approximately 10 minutes to half time, while the last of the three conversions was being taken, the squad did not let their heads drop, instead discussed what to do tactically and more importantly what to do mentally to regain the momentum.

The conversation pulled no punches and challenged the team to score before half time.

What followed was five minutes of absolute class rugby as the Heath U16s showed everyone - coaches, parents, guests of Sussex RFC and Horsham - why this squad should never underestimate their commitment and courage when the going gets tough. Not only did Heath score one try, they scored two and at the half time whistle Heath had restored their lead to 24-20, having added two tries and one conversion.

As the second half began Heath continued to play with the momentum they had created in the final minutes of the first half and really took the game to Horsham, dominating the set piece, stealing the ball from Horsham’s lineout, while rucking and mauling magnificently and tackling like demons.

Three further tries followed with one conversion, with Horsham unable to answer this committed display and the final score ending 41-20.

The commitment of the whole Heath U16 squad was outstanding and it will be interesting to see how this group develop into u17 and Colts players next season.

Heath RFC welcomes new players at any time so if you would like to join a strong youth rugby squad next season, come along to pre-season training from July and meet the squad, improve your skills, get fit and enjoy playing rugby with new mates. More information at www.hhrfc.co.uk .

