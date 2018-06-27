Inglis and Tame selected for British Showjumping team

West Sussex’s Amy Inglis and Georgia Tame have been selected for the British Showjumping’s Team NAF Young Rider European Championship Squad.

The squad has been selected to represent Great Britain under the title sponsor banner of Team NAF in the Young Rider European Championships in Fontainebleau, France. The competition takes place between July 8 and 15 at the Stade Equestre du Grand Parquet.

Georgia Tame and Cash-Up

Inglis, aged 21, is from Haywards Heath, West Sussex with Wishes, a 10 year-old British bred chestnut mare owned by Claire Inglis.

Tame, aged 20, is from Horsham, West Sussex with Cash Up, a 14 year-old bay gelding owned by Team Z7

The Young Rider Team medals will be decided on Friday July 13 and they will then jump for their Individual medals on Sunday July 15. The Chef d’Equipe accompanying the squad will be Tony Newbery. For further information on the show and full results once the show is underway, visit www.grandprix-classic.com.

British Showjumping would like to thank NAF, title sponsors of the Senior Nations Cup Teams along with the Children, Junior, Young Rider and Veteran teams.

Crawley Old Girls organise first national Women’s Recreational Festival

Barns Green welcome MP to NatWest Rugby Force Day