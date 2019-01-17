Johanna Konta exits Australian Open after absurd 3am finish

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta exited the Australian Open after almost three hours of high-quality and exhausting tennis against double Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

A remarkable match on the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne ended at the absurd time of 3.15am Australian time.

The match started at 12.30am due to rain delays and previous lengthy matches – it’s the latest a match has ever started at this tournament. Konta, the British No 1, lost an extremely tight first set and battled back in an epic second to win on the tie break.

But it was Muguruza who delivered on the crucial points in the decider to win 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 and advance to the third round.

Muguruza said, “I can’t believe there’s people watching us at 3:15!

“It was very tough. Johanna was playing very good, serving incredibly, big shots. I just tried to hang in there. I’m going for breakfast now.”