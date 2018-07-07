John Barnes releases new rap for Sweden World Cup match

With the World Cup match against Sweden only hours away, footballing legend John Barnes has released a new rap to mark the occasion.

Barnes poked fun at Swedish fans, as he headed into the Kingston branch of Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson and belted out a parody rap on a karaoke machine.

He famously got to number one on the charts with his rap on the New Order song World in Motion, released for the England team’s 1990 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The rap includes lyrics such as “We ain’t no Vikings, this ain’t an ABBA song, Three Lions are the best, and we’ve already won”.

The commentator and pundit said: “All eyes are on the football at the moment, and this rap is a fun way to get fans excited ahead of Saturday’s fixture with a bit of friendly rivalry. It’s going to be a great game, and I wish England all the best.”

Here are the lyrics:

You’ve got your Swedish fish

And your Nordic pine

You can see the Northern Lights

But only some of the time

You don’t say “please” or “excuse me”

And you eat salty snacks

If we had to say thank you

We’d say it like “tack”

You don’t have a Zlatan

And we don’t need no Sven

We’re great at penalties

Coz we are Southgate’s men

We ain’t no Vikings

This ain’t an ABBA song

Three Lions are the best

And we’ve already won!