Keen triathlon club members take on the Baldock Beast

Three of the keen marathon runners from the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club were again in action over the weekend, together with a competitor in The Baldock Beast half marathon in Hertfordshire.

Tokyo Marathon

Helen & Jim Graham Tokyo marathon

Jim and Helen Graham from Hassocks competed in the Tokyo Marathon. Jim was delighted with a finishing time of 3hrs 16mins since his training had been hampered by an injury at the Shoreham Riverside marathon four weeks ago.

They both commented that it is probably the best organised race we’ve ever been in with the friendliest crowds and volunteers. It was therefore a special place to complete the six major marathons (London, New York, Berlin, Boston, Chicago & Tokyo) for which they received a special medal. Following the race they had a wild night out in Tokyo, where the crowds loved their medals.

100 Marathon Club AGM marathon

Doug Mac Taggart completed his 175th marathon at the 100 Marathon Club’s AGM marathon in Woodford Green. Doug was pleased with his time of 4.54, as he hadn’t run a marathon for three months.

Baldock Beast Multi Terrain Half marathon

Sarah Moore competed with her sister in this multi -terrain event which is now in its seventh year. The race takes in many of the surrounding villages and the course is both undulating and very picturesque. Sarah recorded an elevation gain of 934ft, burned 1185 calories, and finished in 2hrs 2 mins.

